Highwoods Selected as 2022 Green Lease Leader

RALEIGH, N.C., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (:HIW) has been selected as a 2022 Green Lease Leader today by The Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better Building’s Alliance.

Launched in 2014, Green Lease Leaders set national standards for what constitutes a green lease, while recognizing landlords and customers who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality and sustainability in buildings. The Company has achieved Silver Recognition for our efforts to actively create resilient portfolios that support customers and communities to prosper and achieve together what they cannot apart. To receive this recognition, Highwoods qualified for credits in energy efficiency and sustainability best practices such as utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements and sustainability training.

Ted Klinck, President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased to announce our Green Lease Leader recognition. For us, ESG is not a separate initiative. It is part of our mission to build a resilient and enduring business that delivers long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders. We believe doing our part in building resilient communities that strengthen the connection between people and the places we share is core to our work-placemaking business. We are proud of the progress we have made and look forward to building on our achievements in the years ahead.”

Highwoods previously published its 2021 Corporate Resiliency Report, which highlights the Company’s ESG initiatives. A copy of the report can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com or by clicking the link below.

