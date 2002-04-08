CTS Corporation to Host Fireside Chat at the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference

LISLE, Ill., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (: CTS) announced today that Ashish Agrawal, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be participating in a fireside chat at the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on June 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (EDT) in New York, NY. You may access a live webcast of the event using this link or from the Investors section of the CTS Corporation website at www.ctscorp.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on this website for 90 days following the presentation.



About CTS

CTS (: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

