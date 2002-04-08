3D Systems Announces Appointment of The Honorable David J. Shulkin, MD to its Medical Advisory Board

ROCK HILL, S.C., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (:DDD) today announced the appointment of David J. Shulkin, MD, former United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs, to the company’s recently established Medical Advisory Board (MAB). The primary mission of the MAB is to provide strategic input, guidance, and recommendations for the company’s expanding efforts in regenerative medicine.



As one of the country’s most highly respected experts in health care management, Secretary Shulkin is widely recognized as a visionary leader for patient-centered care. His passion and expertise led to his early appointment as the first Chief Medical Officer for the University of Pennsylvania Health System, and later as President and CEO of Beth Israel Medical Center in New York.

As a testament to his leadership and vision, in 2015 Dr. Shulkin was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as Undersecretary of Veterans Affairs for Health in the United States Department for Veterans Affairs (VA). Recognizing Dr. Shulkin’s leadership capabilities, in 2017 he was nominated by President Donald Trump to become the ninth United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs. He was confirmed by the Senate 100-0, becoming the most senior Government official to serve under both Presidents Obama and Trump. During his tenure, Secretary Shulkin worked to transform and modernize the VA healthcare system, the Government’s second-largest organization with over 350,000 employees and 1,700 facilities nationwide. Since leaving the VA, Secretary Shulkin has continued his distinguished career as a leading spokesman for patient-centered care and the continued transformation of health care to increase quality and accessibility to all in need. He is the author of three books, and the recipient of numerous career achievement awards, including his being named as one of the 100 Most Influential Leaders in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare.

Commenting on Dr. Shulkin’s appointment, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems stated, “We are extremely pleased with Secretary Shulkin’s willingness to join our newly formed Medical Advisory Board. His vast experience and expertise will be highly valuable in helping guide our efforts, not only in the rapidly emerging field of regenerative medicine but also as we continue to expand our existing Healthcare Solutions business, which is focused primarily on dental and orthopedic applications for 3D printing.”



In recognition of his appointment, Secretary Shulkin commented, “3D Systems is an acknowledged leader in the application of 3D printing technology to address some of the most challenging areas of medicine today. The ability their technology offers for mass customization of patient-specific solutions, ranging from orthopedic indications to the emerging field of regenerative medicine, is truly exceptional. I am honored and excited to be an advisor to the company as they continue to advance in all of these arenas.”

