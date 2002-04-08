Greg Smith Named Teradyne President

NORTH READING, Mass., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. ( TER) today announced that Greg Smith has been appointed President of Teradyne, effective July 1, 2022. Mark Jagiela will continue as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Smith, 59, joined Teradyne in 2006 as a Product Marketing Manager in the Company's Semiconductor Test Division. He held a variety of marketing roles until his appointment in 2016 as President of the Semiconductor Test Division, the company’s largest operating unit. In 2020, Greg became President of Teradyne’s newly created Industrial Automation Group to further our leadership in the emerging markets for collaborative robots and autonomous mobile robots. Mr. Smith holds a BSEE from the University of Pennsylvania.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Jagiela noted, "Greg has demonstrated his leadership agility in successfully piloting both our established Semiconductor Test Business and our high-growth Industrial Automation businesses. His technological insights, drive, and results oriented approach have been vital in propelling Teradyne forward. I look forward to working with Greg in his new role as Teradyne's President."

About Teradyne

Teradyne ( TER, Financial) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs over 6,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Teradyne, Inc.

Andy Blanchard, 978-370-2425

VP of Corporate Relations

[email protected]



