Dream Office REIT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Unitholders

18 minutes ago
DREAM OFFICE REIT (

TSX:D.UN, Financial) announced that, at its annual meeting of unitholders held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Office REIT (the “REIT”) referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes

For

Votes

Withheld

% Votes

Withheld

Amar Bhalla

34,402,547

95.36

1,674,442

4.64

Donald Charter

34,925,234

96.81

1,151,755

3.19

Michael Cooper

34,963,158

96.91

1,113,831

3.09

P. Jane Gavan

34,204,477

94.81

1,872,512

5.19

Dr. Kellie Leitch

35,564,562

98.58

512,427

1.42

Karine MacIndoe

35,805,193

99.25

271,796

0.75

Qi Tang

35,816,800

99.28

260,189

0.72

At the meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of the REIT and the REIT’s subsidiaries, and the trustees of the REIT were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006287/en/

