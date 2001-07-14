Dream Office REIT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Unitholders

DREAM OFFICE REIT ( TSX:D.UN, Financial) announced that, at its annual meeting of unitholders held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Office REIT (the “REIT”) referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Amar Bhalla 34,402,547 95.36 1,674,442 4.64 Donald Charter 34,925,234 96.81 1,151,755 3.19 Michael Cooper 34,963,158 96.91 1,113,831 3.09 P. Jane Gavan 34,204,477 94.81 1,872,512 5.19 Dr. Kellie Leitch 35,564,562 98.58 512,427 1.42 Karine MacIndoe 35,805,193 99.25 271,796 0.75 Qi Tang 35,816,800 99.28 260,189 0.72

At the meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of the REIT and the REIT’s subsidiaries, and the trustees of the REIT were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

