Globus Medical Announces First Surgeries Using Excelsius3D™

AUDUBON, Pa., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, announced today the first surgeries performed with the Excelsius3D™, an intelligent, intraoperative 3-in-1 imaging platform, the latest addition to Globus Medical’s Excelsius™ Ecosystem.



Paul C. McAfee, MD, MBA and Mesfin A. Lemma, MD at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Roland Kent, MD at Northwest Specialty Hospital, and Jeffrey A. Goldstein, MD at NYU Langone Health, each performed the first clinical cases using Excelsius3D™ with ExcelsiusGPS®.

Dr. Lemma, Division Chief of Spine Surgery and Director of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital believes “the Excelsius™ Ecosystem can help us provide patients with minimally invasive treatment options. We are excited about the addition of the new Excelsius3D™ imaging system to our ExcelsiusGPS® robotic navigation platform at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital.”

“With these two technologies, we are able to efficiently perform surgery with minimally invasive techniques. The seamless interface between the two platforms allows us to provide the best leading-edge technology to patients,” added Dr. McAfee, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kent, founder of Axis Spine and surgeon at Northwest Specialty Hospital, added, “we are very proud to feature some of the most advanced surgical spine solutions in the nation. We have performed over 700 cases with ExcelsiusGPS® and are now excited to add Excelsius3D™ to provide our patients with more efficient surgical solutions that have the potential to further improve surgical outcomes.”

Dr. Goldstein, Director of Education, Division of Spine Surgery and Director of the Spine Surgery Fellowship at NYU Langone Health, stated, “the addition of Excelsius3D™ to our operating room has helped to streamline our navigation workflow with ExcelsiusGPS®. The intraoperative imaging technology enables us to efficiently visualize anatomy, offers three imaging modes in a single comprehensive system, and is easy for our radiology technicians to maneuver and position. We’re excited about this new tool to help us provide patients with the best possible care.”

Excelsius3D™ is the latest addition to Globus Medical’s innovative platform of enabling technologies. Excelsius3D™ combined with the ExcelsiusGPS® robotic navigation system provides a superior intraoperative, image-guided robotic navigation solution, and is designed to improve implant placement accuracy, lower radiation exposure, and shorten operative times. Excelsius3D™ is now commercially available in the United States.

Indications for Use

Excelsius3D™ is a mobile X-ray system designed for 2D fluoroscopy, 2D digital radiography, and 3D imaging of adult and pediatric patients. The system is indicated for use where a physician benefits from 2D and 3D information on anatomic structures and high contrast objects with high x-ray attenuation such as bony anatomy and metallic objects. Excelsius3D™ images are compatible with image guided systems such as ExcelsiusGPS®.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical , Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com .

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov . Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Contact:

Brian Kearns

Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Phone: (610) 930-1800

Email: [email protected]

www.globusmedical.com