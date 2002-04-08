Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to Attend Bank of America Clean Energy Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. ( IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that members of its executive management team will attend the Bank of America Clean Energy Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022.



In conjunction with the event, IEA executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Bank of America salesperson.



ABOUT IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of the larger providers in the renewable energy industry and has completed more than 260 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy-civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest company news and events.

