Boyd Gaming Issues 2021 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that the Company has issued its 2021 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) report.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: “The tenets of ESG have long been a part of Boyd Gaming’s mission. Our latest ESG report provides a comprehensive look at how our Company is fulfilling our ongoing commitment to protecting the environment, treating our stakeholders with respect and integrity, and consistently acting in the best interests of the communities we call home.”

Available online at www.caringtheboydway.com, the report highlights the Company’s continued progress advancing key ESG initiatives, including:

Continued reductions in energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption, with cumulative water savings of nearly 1 billion gallons over the past four years;

Significant enhancements to the Company’s waste diversion and recycling programs, resulting in a Companywide waste diversion rate of nearly 50% in 2021;

Ongoing efforts to promote diversity in the Company’s workforce and purchasing programs, as Companywide purchases from diverse vendors exceeded 10% for the third straight year;

An overview of Boyd’s nationwide philanthropic efforts, including a $1.4 million pandemic relief campaign that benefitted 16 separate communities across the country.

This year’s report is accompanied by presentations aligned with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation’s leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company’s stakeholders and communities. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.boydgaming.com.

