Dream Industrial REIT Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

20 minutes ago
DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (

TSX:DIR.UN, Financial) announced that, at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Industrial REIT (the “REIT”) referred to in its management information circular for the meeting (the “Circular”) were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes

For

Votes

Withheld

% Votes

Withheld

Dr. R. Sacha Bhatia

163,232,009

99.50

828,440

0.50

Michael Cooper

141,103,941

86.01

22,956,508

13.99

J. Michael Knowlton

155,123,891

94.55

8,936,558

5.45

Ben Mulroney

138,573,010

84.46

25,487,439

15.54

Brian Pauls

162,708,505

99.18

1,351,944

0.82

Vicky Schiff

155,561,953

94.82

8,498,496

5.18

Vincenza Sera

162,000,952

98.74

2,059,497

1.26

Sheldon Wiseman

141,719,855

86.38

22,340,594

13.62

At the meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of the REIT and the REIT’s subsidiaries, and the trustees of the REIT were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

At the meeting, a special resolution approving certain amendments to the Declaration of Trust of the REIT and the limited partnership agreement governing Dream Industrial LP, as more particularly set forth in the Circular, was approved by a requisite 662/3% vote of the unitholders of the REIT.

At the meeting, unitholders approved a resolution amending the REIT’s deferred unit incentive plan to increase the number of deferred trust units and income deferred trust units that may be granted or credited under the plan by a further 1,000,000 units.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2022, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 244 industrial assets (358 buildings) comprising approximately 44.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio which primarily consists of distribution and urban logistics properties and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006285/en/

