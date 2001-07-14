Dream Industrial REIT Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT ( TSX:DIR.UN, Financial) announced that, at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Industrial REIT (the “REIT”) referred to in its management information circular for the meeting (the “Circular”) were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Dr. R. Sacha Bhatia 163,232,009 99.50 828,440 0.50 Michael Cooper 141,103,941 86.01 22,956,508 13.99 J. Michael Knowlton 155,123,891 94.55 8,936,558 5.45 Ben Mulroney 138,573,010 84.46 25,487,439 15.54 Brian Pauls 162,708,505 99.18 1,351,944 0.82 Vicky Schiff 155,561,953 94.82 8,498,496 5.18 Vincenza Sera 162,000,952 98.74 2,059,497 1.26 Sheldon Wiseman 141,719,855 86.38 22,340,594 13.62

At the meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of the REIT and the REIT’s subsidiaries, and the trustees of the REIT were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

At the meeting, a special resolution approving certain amendments to the Declaration of Trust of the REIT and the limited partnership agreement governing Dream Industrial LP, as more particularly set forth in the Circular, was approved by a requisite 662/3% vote of the unitholders of the REIT.

At the meeting, unitholders approved a resolution amending the REIT’s deferred unit incentive plan to increase the number of deferred trust units and income deferred trust units that may be granted or credited under the plan by a further 1,000,000 units.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2022, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 244 industrial assets (358 buildings) comprising approximately 44.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio which primarily consists of distribution and urban logistics properties and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006285/en/