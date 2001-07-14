YUMANITY THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. - YMTX

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: YMTX) (the “Company”) regarding (1) the sale of its product candidate, YTX-7739 and Yumanity’s unpartnered discovery-stage neuroscience product candidates and targets to Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for $26 million in cash; and (2) Yumanity’s proposed merger with Kineta, Inc., pursuant to which current Yumanity stockholders are expected to own only approximately 15% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the transactions and the process that led to them are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed transactions, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ksfcounsel.com%2Fcases%2Fnasdaqcm-ymtx%2F to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006353/en/