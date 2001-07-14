The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Target Corporation (TGT) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Target Corporation (“Target” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TGT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 18, 2022, Target announced its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release. The Company also provided guidance, expecting second quarter 2022 “operating income margin rate [to] be in a wide range centered around first quarter’s operating margin rate of 5.3 percent.”

Just three weeks later, on June 7, 2022, Target revised its guidance, expecting the second quarter 2022 operating margin rate to “be in a range around 2%.” The Company attributed the change to “a set of actions to right-size [Target’s] inventory for the balance of the year[.]”

On this news, Target’s stock fell $3.69, or 2.3%, to close at $155.98 per share on June 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

