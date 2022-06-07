Real American Announces Top Position for Doug Newton

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / The Real American Capital Corporation (OTC PINK Limited Info:RLAB) announced today the return of Doug Newton as Co-CEO of the company. He will divide top management duties with Co-CEO Julian Decierdo.

Newton, a graduate of Columbia Univ. in New York City, was RLAB's CEO from 2001 to 2019 and is its current creative director. He will replace 80+ year old Jon Dougal who has been serving on an interim basis since RLAB's prior chief executive left the company in January 2022.

Newton's prior experience included account management duties for General Foods and Norwich Pharmacal for which he won a Clio Award, before heading up Yankee One, the sports management company whose clients included Billy Martin, Phil Rizzuto, Whitey Ford, Mickey Mantle and Sparky Lyle. See in-the-media info at https://www.bornandbredintheusa.com/

In 2001, Newton founded RLAB when its original name was Billy Martin's USA.

In recent years, as creative director, he successfully developed tag lines and trademarks for current and future RLAB products, including marks for "Resurgent", "Healthy Living Soil", "Nature Treating Nature", "Fertile Fields", "Green Blues", "Rising Harvest" and "Born & Bred in the USA."

Since January 2022, Newton has directed RLAB's Strategy Review Board, whose members include Jon Dougal, Co-CEO Julian Decierdo and William Danshin, president of the Pure Water Corporation specializing in water purification, renewable energy systems, and agriculture technology. Danshin said one of the Board's first decisions was to ask Newton to step back in as full-time CEO.

Newton agreed on condition that Jon Dougal remain active in the company for the year ahead, at a minimum. Other decisions describing RLAB's future plans for growth and profitability will be announced by the Board by July 1, 2022.

About Real American Capital Corp. (OTC PINK:RLAB):

Real American Capital Corporation (OTC PINK:RLAB) trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RLAB/.

RLAB's menu of US trademarks registered includes Born & Bred in the USA® (owned by RLAB since 2011);

