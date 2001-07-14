Cabot Corporation Prices $400 Million 5.000% Senior Notes Due 2032

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that it priced a public offering of $400 million of 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2032. The notes are being sold to the public at a price of 99.330% of the face amount thereof. Cabot will pay interest on the notes semiannually on June 30 and December 30 of each year, beginning December 30, 2022. The sale of the notes is expected to close on June 22, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Cabot intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, to redeem its senior unsecured notes due July 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) in full, and the remainder, if any, for working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Securities, US Bancorp, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, TD Securities and PNC Capital Markets LLC are the joint bookrunning managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Loop Capital Markets and HSBC are the co-managers for the offering. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which was filed as part of Cabot’s automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR filed on February 11, 2020 (File No. 333-236374), may be obtained for free by searching the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) online data base (EDGAR) on the SEC web site at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by calling (866) 803-9204, or at 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor or by calling collect at (212) 834-4533; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10020, Attention: Debt Capital Markets or by calling 1-866-271-7403; or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Attention: Credit Fixed Income or by calling toll-free at (877) 558-2607.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This press release shall not constitute a notice of or a solicitation of an offer to redeem the 2022 Notes.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-­looking statements, including statements about timing of the closing of the notes offering and the expected use of proceeds. These statements are not guarantees that these events will occur, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. The offering may be adversely affected by market conditions, adverse changes to Cabot’s business or prospects, and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in Cabot’s filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Cabot’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and in Cabot’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. These statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. Cabot does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

