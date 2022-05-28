Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of MN, PSB, SAIL, and STON

NEW YORK, May 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Manning & Napier, Inc. (: MN)

Lifshitz Law LLP announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MN to Callodine Group, LLC for $12.85 in cash per share of MN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

PS Business Parks, Inc. (: PSB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PSB to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $187.50 in cash per share of PSB owned.

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (: SAIL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SAIL to Thoma Bravo for $62.25 in cash per share of SAIL owned.

StoneMor (: STON)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the definitive merger agreement under which a subsidiary of Axar Capital Management, LP (“Axar”) will be merged with and into STON and all outstanding shares of STON common stock not owned by Axar as to which dissenters’ rights are not perfected will be converted into the right to receive $3.50 in cash per share. Axar currently owns approximately 75% of the outstanding shares of StoneMor common stock.

