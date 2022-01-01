Accenture Opens Advanced Technology Center in Indore, India

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today opened its newest Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI) located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The new facility represents further expansion of the company’s global delivery network and will focus on developing and delivering a wide range of cross-industry technology solutions to help drive digital transformation and innovation for clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006043/en/

Accenture’s Advanced Technology Center is located in Brilliant Sapphire, Indore (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to have a stronger presence in Indore. Our market leading people policies, large investments in learning and development, and the boundaryless opportunities we offer across deep technology areas and industry domains, will open up new avenues for local talent and support our people looking for greater location flexibility,” said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead – Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture.

Accenture is currently recruiting for roles across digital, cloud, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality / metaverse and platforms. Interested applicants can log onto careers.accenture.com to apply.

Accenture is a leading talent brand in India and recognized among the top employers in the country by various employer rankings. The company is widely recognized for its long-standing commitment to building a culture of equality and is among the first companies globally to set a goal of achieving a gender balanced workforce by 2025. In India currently, approximately 47% of the workforce comprise women, with approximately 26% serving in leadership roles.

Indore joins Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Delhi among the cities where Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centers are located.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006043/en/