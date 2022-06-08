XPhyto Adds Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Expert Dr. Florian A. Sahr to Its European Team

VANCOUVER, BC and UTTENWEILER / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Dr. Florian A. Sahr has joined its European operations as Head of Project Management. Dr. Sahr is a German-born and internationally trained leader in drug formulation, technology transfer and new-product manufacturing.

Dr. Sahr has a strong track record of drug development, including transdermal ("TDS") and oral dissolvable ("ODF") delivery systems, as well as the physical and regulatory establishment of GMP and FDA compliant pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. Several employment highlights include his work as Senior Scientist, Head of Manufacturing, Gen-Plus GmbH & Co. KG, Munich, Germany, where he developed TDS and ODF drug formulations and transferred these new formulations and technologies to manufacturing systems and facilities; and his work as Project Manager, Advanced Projects, tesa Labtec GmbH, Langenfeld, Germany, focusing on project management and technology transfer of generic TDS formulations to the company's manufacturing facilities. Dr. Sahr has held the regulated position of Head of Manufacturing according to AMG/AMWHV (German Medicines Act) for the production of clinical trial materials for a number of companies.

Dr. Sahr is engaged full-time with Vektor Pharma TF GmbH ("Vektor"), XPhyto's wholly owned German subsidiary. Dr Sahr's management of Vektor's TDS and ODF product development programs, and his technology transfer skills are highly relevant as XPhyto reviews its ODF novel biosensor manufacturing options and opportunities.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a diversified bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug formulation, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and manufacture, standardization, and evaluation of psychedelic compounds for the treatment of neurological conditions. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 780-818-6422

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "develop", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "propose" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and in this release include the statement regarding the Company's goal of building a successful diagnostic, drug delivery, and medical cannabis company. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not succeed in developing a commercial product; that the sale of products may not be a viable business; that the Company may be unable to scale its business; product liability risks; product regulatory risk; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; currency risks; competition; international risks; and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/704274/XPhyto-Adds-Pharmaceutical-Manufacturing-Expert-Dr-Florian-A-Sahr-to-Its-European-Team



