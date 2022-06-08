Physitrack partners with Nightingale Health, paving the way for continued expansion of Wellness offering

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 08, 2022 / Physitrack ( STO:PTRK, Financial)

Physitrack PLC, a leader in the global digital health space, is joining forces with Nightingale Health PLC (HEL: HEALTH), a frontrunner in preventive health listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Finland. The partnership adds a key feature to Physitrack's wellness product Access and will support the continued expansion of the Wellness offering in the Nordics, Germany and the UK.

The new partnership will allow users of Physitrack's Wellness offering in certain geographies to access biometric testing through at-home sampling remotely or at their workplace. With the remote access, users will be able to take a finger-prick blood sample at home and return it for analysis by Nightingale's highly advanced blood analysis technology.

The addition of Nightingale's at-home blood testing service will revolutionize how notably Fysiotest, and over time also Wellnow and Rehabplus can offer their biometric-first preventive coaching services to organisations in the Nordics, Germany and the UK. This improved accessibility will dramatically expand the reach and scalability of biometric-based coaching and it's projected to significantly accelerate revenue potential over time.

"The remote accessibility of biometric testing is truly a big leap forward for our Access product. It allows us to scale this unique component of our offering internationally, as our Wellness subsidiaries can offer their corporate client employees testing and coaching capabilities at their convenience, regardless of their location within their country. This is a unique setup that further enhances our holistic health and Wellness offering for SMEs and enterprises", says Henrik Molin, CEO and Co-founder of Physitrack.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Adam Nilsson, investor and media contact, Physitrack:

+46 (0) 707 46 44 21

[email protected]

[email protected]

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company:

The company has two business lines:

1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) - based software platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Virtual-first wellness and care provision powered by the Physitrack and Champion Health technology platforms and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/.

About Nightingale Health

Nightingale Health is The Preventative Health Company. Staying healthy is one of the top priorities in human life. Our health has a profound impact on our quality of life, and it's also strongly connected to the lives of those close to us. Nightingale Health enables prevention by combining the power of our in-house developed, advanced blood analysis technology with unprecedented access to global health repositories and world-leading medical research. With this combination, we go beyond the traditional healthcare and wellbeing tools: We provide the scientific connection to multiple health and disease outcomes and the ability to predict future healthy years.

Nightingale Health is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB is the appointed Certified Adviser of Physitrack.

[email protected], +46 8 528 00 399

Attachments

Physitrack partners with Nightingale Health, paving the way for continued expansion of Wellness offering

SOURCE: Physitrack

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/704289/Physitrack-Partners-with-Nightingale-Health-Paving-the-Way-for-Continued-Expansion-of-Wellness-Offering



