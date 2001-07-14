Philip Morris International Publishes ESG KPI Protocol and ESG Highlights

Following the introduction of PMI’s Sustainability Index, Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) made its ESG KPI Protocol publicly available. This document describes how the Sustainability Index will measure PMI’s progress toward reaching the goals outlined in its 2025 Roadmap and provides details about the 19 metrics that comprise PMI’s Sustainability Index. This announcement follows the release of PMI’s Integrated Report 2021, which includes details of the company’s Sustainability Index and the 2022 Proxy Statement, which provides details on how long-term executive compensation is linked to the company’s 2025 Roadmap through the Sustainability Index.

The ESG KPI Protocol is a separate, dedicated explanation of the Sustainability Index’s mechanics. It includes the definition, methodology, and scope of each of the Sustainability Index’s KPIs to provide measurable, verifiable, consistent, and accurate reporting on progress.

Through publication of its ESG KPI Protocol, PMI aims to provide further transparency on the key metrics used to measure how the company is progressing towards achieving its purpose and creating value for shareholders and other stakeholders. Further, the ESG KPI Protocol establishes a framework, which is specific to the company, and clearly defines KPIs that can provide the organization with a method for making the connection between the company’s purpose, strategic direction, financial performance, and environmental and social considerations.

“As sustainability matures and gains importance inside and outside our company, the question of how to measure ESG performance is something many continue to grapple with. Accordingly, we developed a clear process for establishing concrete definitions, documentation, and controls for sustainability with the aim of standardizing how we measure ESG performance,” said Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer. “We have long expressed our support for more rigor in sustainability-related reporting—and not just for companies, but also for ESG ratings and related products. There is a need for greater transparency, more robust methodologies, and better clarity on definitions and assumptions. We certainly welcome recent developments leading to more consistency in standards under strong governance frameworks.”

Additionally, PMI published its 2021 ESG Highlights—a data-driven document based on the company’s 2021 Integrated Report and tailored to complement investor relations materials. It aims to further strengthen investor engagement and understanding of the relevance and robustness of PMI’s sustainability strategy and transformation.

Visit pmi.com/sustainability to view PMI’s ESG KPI Protocol, ESG Highlights and its Integrated Report 2021.

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 9 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate, and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the marketing of versions of PMI’s IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables as Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs), finding that exposure modification orders for these products are appropriate to promote the public health. As of March 31, 2022, PMI’s smoke-free products were available for sale in 71 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 12.7 million adults around the world, excluding Russia and Ukraine, had already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, in February 2021, PMI announced its ambition to expand into the wellness and healthcare areas and deliver innovative products and solutions that aim to address unmet consumer and patient needs. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

