Renalytix to Present at 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc ( RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the Company will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. CT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.renalytix.com.



About Renalytix

Renalytix ( RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is an in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory services company that is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosisTM for kidney health. The leadership team, with a combined 200+ years of healthcare and in-vitro diagnostic experience, has designed its KidneyIntelX laboratory-developed test to enable risk assessment for rapid progressive decline in kidney function in adult patients with T2D with early CKD stages 1-3. We believe that by understanding how disease will progress, patients and providers can take action early to improve outcomes and reduce overall health system costs. For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.