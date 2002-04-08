Emerging Markets Report: Right on Traq

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some of the recent press releases we’ve covered on behalf of SPYR Technologies (SPYR) have been along the lines of what we’ve affectionately called ‘thinking-out-loud’ notes regarding the Company’s hopes and expectations. And while they have presented an interesting view on the desires of the Company, the sort of thing more common at a board or shareholder meeting, they were, are, indeed less tangible than news they just dropped about a material definitive agreement to acquire an interesting technology company with a significantly different product offering in the Internet of Things (IOT.)

Per the release, SPYR has entered into a material definitive agreement to acquire GeoTraq, Inc. from NASDAQ traded JanOne Inc. ( JAN).

Here’s the quick rundown on GeoTraq:

GeoTraq develops and entirely self-contained and ultra-small Mobile IoT (Internet of Things) modules for asset tracking, location-based services, and sensor modules for remote monitoring. The modules are plug-and-play and include turnkey connectivity to cloud services via GeoTraq's proprietary cloud-based “WebTraq” platform. GeoTraq's mission is to provide “Simple IoT” at a low cost, with ease of deployment, ease of use, and plug-and-play functionality with no product development required of the customer.

The last line… “with no product development required of the customer” is important as the customer, for instance, a large construction company, can quickly roll-out, from a relative standpoint, the GeoTraq tech for inventory control, gas, water and electric metering, equipment monitoring, supply chain and logistics oversight.

This appears to be potentially a significant advantage and allows GeoTraq to quickly enhance operations for large scale industries once deployed. We believe the ability to apply the technology so quickly and impactfully is potentially a major selling point. Yes, at this point GeoTraq is pre-revenue.

It’s not lost on us that this acquisition would give SPYR significant holdings in two lucrative arenas. It is now adding GeoTraq, which focuses on helping businesses get better, to a roster that includes Applied Magix, which is looking to help everyone with an iPhone get more connected and efficient in their cars and homes.

We expect to publish a full interview with GeoTraq’s leadership in the days ahead, looking to provide some insight as to what to expect from the merger and the planned use of the technology.

Stay tuned for that.

For more on SPYR and Applied Magix:

https://spyr.com/

https://appliedmagix.com/

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $450,000 by SPYR, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

390 N Orange Ave. Suite 2300

Orlando, FL 32801

E-mail: [email protected]

Web: https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/