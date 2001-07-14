Hims & Hers Announces 2022 Pride Tour Partnership with Drag Superstars Violet Chachki, Gottmik, and LGBTQ Youth Support Organization, The Trevor Project

Hims+%26amp%3B+Hers+Health%2C+Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, is today announcing its partnership with drag superstars Violet+Chachki & Gottmik to launch the first-ever “No Gorge” Pride Tour 2022 from May 20 to July 14. Hims & Hers has united with the tour as its exclusive partner, which includes a unique collaboration with The+Trevor+Project as well as a campaign with the drag queens to destigmatize mental health and hair loss.

“We’re incredibly proud this Pride month to be joining forces with the Queens and The Trevor Project,” said Bette Ann Fialkov, Senior Director of Entertainment & Culture at Hims & Hers. “It’s beyond exciting to be working with the ‘No Gorge’ Pride Tour superstars on destigmatizing conversations and treatment surrounding conditions that many feel are shameful or embarrassing to have. Considering the Queens have such an amazing fan base, we are particularly looking forward to a unique and fun social campaign with Violet and Gottmik to help people embrace themselves for who they are and take action to take care of their body and mind. In addition, The Trevor Project—an organization that has had such a huge impact on LGBTQ youth—is so deserving of support and we are honored to be working with them through this union.”

Violet Chachki and Gottmik

In celebration of Pride season, the “No Gorge” U.S. Pride Tour gives queer fans and allies an intimate chance to celebrate with the Queens, Violet Chachki and Gottmik. Hims & Hers is the exclusive partner of the tour, and the company and Queens will be working together to combat stigma surrounding mental health and hair loss.

“We couldn’t be happier to be breaking down stigmas with Hims & Hers,” said Gottmik. “For myself and many others out there, mental health is a lifelong opportunity of improvement and it isn’t easy to talk about. Historically there’s been so much shame around mental health and it’s a privilege to join forces with a brand that is combating this by encouraging everyone to be loud and proud about caring for themselves, and empowering people to feel their best. Mental health issues should be talked about, and care and treatment shouldn’t be difficult.

“As someone who has dealt with the struggles of finding the right medications and even accessing a good treatment plan, I know that connecting with a professional about mental health and finding the right medication that works for you can be a life-saving action for those struggling with depression and anxiety. Working with Hims & Hers—a company that makes it simple and convenient to consult with a medical professional about medication and treatment—really hits home especially during a time like Pride month.”

“A lot of fun is had being a drag queen, but there are a few downsides to being this fabulous. Years of snatching ponytails, wigs, and using face tapes has been traumatic and stressful to my hairline resulting in hair damage and thinning,” said Violet Chachki. “Performing is my calling, and unfortunately all of the fantastic headpieces I wear have definitely taken a toll on my hair. I tried so many things to help my hair and ultimately turned to Hims when I felt it was time to seek professional help. The process of virtually consulting with a healthcare provider about my hair felt effortless, and I was provided with prescription treatment based on my own personal situation and unique needs. I’ve seen incredible results using the Topical Finasteride and Minoxidil Spray in particular; despite constant performances and wig-swapping, my hair is on its way to being luscious again—growing and feeling fabulous.”

The Trevor Project

Through this partnership as well, Hims & Hers will be providing access to free therapy services through their platform for select in-house crisis counselor volunteers at The+Trevor+Project – the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people.

“The Trevor Project’s life-saving work would not be possible without our incredible volunteer counselors who dedicate their time to supporting thousands of LGBTQ youth in crisis,” said Sofi Goode (she/her), Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Trevor Project. “Our research shows that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people seriously consider suicide in the U.S. each year, and our trained counselors are available 24/7, 365 days a year to offer free and confidential services to those who need a safe, non-judgmental place to talk. We’re beyond grateful to Hims & Hers for enabling us to provide many of our volunteers access to licensed mental health professionals and treatment on their platform for free. Taking care of others is always their top priority, and we want to make sure they’re also equipped with high-quality resources to take care of themselves.”

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform transforming the way healthcare is delivered. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile app, consumers can access an ever-expanding range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

About Violet Chachki

Violet Chachki is an American Drag Queen, burlesque performer, model, and recording artist whose sophisticated performance art and entrancing visuals blend striptease, aerial acrobatics and fetish aesthetics, while distorting the gender binary. She was crowned the Season 7 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race and in 2019 was named “one of the most powerful Drag Queens in America” by New York Magazine. In 2019, she released her fourth single, a burlesque track titled %22A+Lot+More+Me%22 independent from an album, to accompany her sold out international tour also titled %26ldquo%3BA+Lot+More+Me.%26rdquo%3B

In May 2019, she attended the Met Gala where the theme was Camp%3A+Notes+on+Fashion, wearing a glove-shaped Moschino dress. Thus, she became the first drag queen to ever attend the event. In July 2021, Chachki released the single %22Mistress+Violet%22 with pop singer Allie+X. Violet has appeared in fashion campaigns for Prada, Jean+Paul+Gaultier+1, Jean+Paul+Gaultier+2, Pat+McGrath+Labs, Playful+Promises+Lingerie+Campaign, Heretic+Parfums%3A+Dirty+Violet, Moschino+1, Moschino+2, and Moschino+3.

Violet is one of the highest-followed Drag Artists in the world with over 2 million followers.

About Gottmik

Gottmik is an American Drag Queen, Makeup artist and Trans Rights Activist. Originally from Scottsdale, Arizona, Gottmik first started playing with makeup in high school, developing what would become a truly signature look. Later, moving to Los Angeles to study at FIDM, Gottmik started as a celebrity makeup artist, working with the likes of Kaia Gerber, Tinashe, Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum and Lil Nas X. “The only type of makeup that excited me was crazy, over-the-top drag makeup,” says Gottmik, whose signature makeup look is a face painted white with thin, drawn-on brows, a brilliant collision of kabuki, anime, goth, origami and something absolutely not of this world. On RuPaul’s Drag Race, Gottmik’s innate talent for show stopping glam was on full display, but it’s their fashion choices that have truly stolen the show and cemented them as a bonafide superstar. In 2021 Gottmik blasted into our social consciousness on Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race (the highest-rated season in the show's history) and became the first trans man to compete on the series. Hitting a chord with millions of fans across the globe Gottmik placed runner-up and has since taken the world by storm literally jumping in fandom by 1.4 million followers in just over a year. Brands are quickly identifying this new and unique platform for sharing their message of inclusivity to the market. As Gottmik has famously said, “It’s time to crash the cistem.”

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat TheTrevorProject.org%2FGet-Help, or by texting 678678.

