VectivBio to Participate at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference

BASEL, Switzerland, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG (“VectivBio”) ( VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, today announced that Luca Santarelli, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VectivBio, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.



Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 4:40 p.m. PT / 7:40 p.m. ET

About VectivBio AG

VectivBio ( VECT) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming and improving the lives of patients with severe rare conditions. Our lead product candidate, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog currently in a global Phase 3 clinical trial for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). It is being developed for a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases where GLP-2 plays a central role in disease pathophysiology, including Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (aGVHD).

With the CoMET platform, VectivBio aims to address severe and often fatal Inherited Metabolic Diseases (IMDs) in pediatric populations. IMDs represent a group of genetic disorders in which dysregulated Co-enzyme A (CoA) metabolism is a factor. Candidates from the CoMET platform are initially being evaluated in methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) and propionic acidemia (PA). Additional targets include urea cycle disorders, fatty acid oxidation disorders, and amino acidopathies.

