Principal Solar and Triad Pro Innovators to Collaborate on Electric Vehicle Energy Storage Solutions

Dallas, Texas, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced that it has executed a definitive research and development agreement (“the Agreement”) with Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC Pink: TPII) (“Triad Pro” or “Triad”). The Agreement establishes a relationship for cooperative research and development between Principal and Triad Pro for the purpose of creating new power storage solutions for the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry.

“We believe Triad’s eCell technology offers tremendous potential as a power storage solution for heavy electric vehicles,” said K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Principal’s Chairman and CEO. “Principal’s agreement with Triad is another example of our commitment to identifying and investing in near-term, real-world electric vehicle solutions that meet today’s growing market demand.”

Potential applications for solutions created under the agreement include use in Principal’s client and portfolio company products, specifically its fleet-focused heavy electric vehicle conversions and hybrid-electric powertrains, which require unique capabilities supporting continuous operation with long charging cycles – capabilities underserved by existing battery technologies.

“Our relationship with Principal Solar is a real win-win for all parties,” said Murray Goldenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Triad Pro. “By gaining access to our eCell technology, Principal stands to position its portfolio companies as leaders in their respective fields thanks to the numerous benefits our solid-state eCell offers over traditional chemical-based batteries. For us, we stand to gain exposure to new opportunities and clients as we work with Principal to deliver our next-generation EV energy storage solution.”

The major advantage of Triad Pro’s eCell lies in its solid-state technology, which allows electric vehicles to accept a charge at any rate (limited only by network supply), thereby enabling ultra-rapid charge cycles that increase productivity by keeping heavy electric vehicles on the road. Another key eCell advantage is the absence of typical battery chemical solutions that degrade with repeated charge-discharge cycles, giving the Triad Pro eCell a lifespan of over 30,000 cycles, thereby greatly reducing ongoing maintenance costs for heavy EV owners.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar is a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.pswwenergy.com .

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pending eCells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

For further information, please visit Triad Pro’s website at https://triadproinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe PSWW' hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond PSWWs' control, will affect actual results. PSWW undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with PSWWs' most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by PSWW.

