Enphase Energy Announces IQ™ Battery Compatibility with Third-Party Inverters in Europe

FREMONT, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase IQ™ Batteries now officially support the most common third-party solar energy string inverters in Belgium and Germany, helping meet the increasing demand for energy independence in the region.



Since the 2021 launch of the IQ Battery in Belgium and Germany , installers of Enphase® products have seen increasing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems™ powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ Batteries, as well as residential solar-only energy systems powered by IQ7™, IQ7+™, and IQ7A™ Microinverters.

The Enphase Energy System provides an all-in-one solution with its IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries that allows homeowners to store their energy for later use and avoid relying on expensive energy from the grid. Now, IQ Batteries can also be installed with both single-phase and three-phase third-party solar energy inverters, enabling homeowners in Belgium and Germany to upgrade their existing home solar systems with a reliable residential battery storage solution that reduces costs while providing increased self-reliance.

“The Belgium storage market is growing rapidly,” said Kazim Yasar, general manager at Soloya , an Enphase Silver level installer based in Belgium. “This development will enable more homeowners to connect their solar systems to an Enphase product and experience the reliability of the IQ Batteries.”

“We are excited that Enphase engineers have approved the combination of the IQ Battery with third-party inverters,” said Christopher Coolen, operational director at Alfasun , a leading solar and battery company based in Belgium. “This is an important step in becoming a leading solar and battery brand within Belgium.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty. When used with third-party solar inverters, the Enphase® App will display essential data featuring the solar production for the system.

“We are happy that the testing by Enphase engineers has resulted in the official approval to connect the IQ Battery to non-Enphase solar systems,” said Robert Hecht, founder and owner of Robert Hecht Systemtechnik , a leading solar and battery company based in Germany. “This will enable us to easily retrofit the IQ Battery to any installed solar system without a storage connection.”

“We are excited that Germany is the first country in Europe where Enphase officially approved a retrofit storage solution with a third-party inverter,” said Hardy Barth, founder and owner of EDV- und Elektrotechnik Hardy Barth GmbH , a leading solar and battery company based in Germany. “This is a clear sign of Enphase’s commitment to become a significant player in the German solar market by offering a reliable storage solution.”

“Belgium and Germany are two key and fast-growing European markets for Enphase products,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The IQ Battery’s compatibility with third-party inverters means that homeowners can easily add the industry’s leading residential battery storage product to their home energy systems in order to meet their energy needs.”

For more information about Enphase in Belgium, visit https://enphase.com/nl-be . For more information about Enphase in Germany, visit https://enphase.com/de-de .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 45 million microinverters, and over 2.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 135 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ7, IQ7+, IQ7A, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of our products; market growth; market demand and increased deployments; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: