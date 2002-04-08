INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Eargo, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – EAR

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo”) ( EAR) breached their fiduciary duties to Eargo and its shareholders. If you are an Eargo shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Eargo’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Eargo in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Eargo, and whether Eargo and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On September 22, 2021, Eargo revealed that it was the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) regarding insurance reimbursement claims Eargo submitted on behalf of customers covered by federal employee health plans. On January 6, 2022, Eargo announced that the criminal DOJ probe was no longer active, but would be referred to the DOJ’s civil division.

On April 29, 2022, the DOJ announced that Eargo agreed to pay over $34 million to settle common-law and False Claims Act allegations for unsupported diagnosis codes.

If you are an Eargo shareholder, you may have legal claims against Eargo's directors and officers.

