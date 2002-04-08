Cumulus Media Names Lisa Waks Senior Vice President, Digital Partnerships and Business Development

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media ( CMLS) today announced that Lisa Waks has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Digital Partnerships and Business Development, leading Cumulus Podcast Network’s content acquisition strategy and content pipeline development, with a focus on personality-driven brand franchises in the News; Business, Money & Tech; Sports; and Entertainment verticals. Waks reports to Suzanne Grimes, President, Westwood One and EVP, Corporate Marketing, Cumulus Media, who oversees the Cumulus Podcast Network.

Waks brings more than two decades of expertise in building revenue streams through strategic partnerships and new product development. As a pioneer in the digital video space, she is responsible for developing multi-platform opportunities across print, TV, experiential, and audio.

Before joining Cumulus Media, Waks was Head of Global Media Partnerships, Strategy, and Operations for TED Conferences, where she expanded their digital business, streamlined operations, and launched the TED Audio Collective. She previously spent nearly 15 years with Scripps Network Interactive (now part of Warner Bros. Discovery) where she developed cross platform revenue streams and new business ventures including the launch of a video lifestyle website and network. Waks began her career at Condé Nast with the inception of their web properties.

“Lisa is a trailblazer who has spent years creating new businesses, building new revenue streams, and forging successful and enduring partnerships,” said Grimes. “We are excited for her to bring this fire and focus to Cumulus to help us continue to expand the Cumulus Podcast Network with innovative, interesting, and unique content that is craved by listeners and partners alike.”

“I am thrilled to begin the next chapter in my career with such a long-standing and prestigious organization. Cumulus is best-in-class, leading the audio industry with a wide range of voices and premium content,” added Waks. “I believe in the power of the spoken word, and through smart collaborations we will successfully deepen connections and community.”

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it.

