The Pulte Family Commends Outgoing PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Director Richard Dreiling

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family would like to commend Richard Dreiling, Lead Independent Director of Lowe's Home Improvement ( NYSE:LOW, Financial) and Executive Chairman of Dollar Tree (NYSE:DLTR), for his service on the independent Board of Directors for PulteGroup, Inc. ( NYSE:PHM, Financial) where he served as chair of nominating and governance for a period of time.



Pulte Homes was founded by William "Bill" J. Pulte (1932-2018) and was added to the public markets in 1969, permanently changing the American homebuilding industry. Mr. Pulte took his successful business public to give back to his employees. The Bill Pulte Foundation continues this rich tradition through its "Pulte Shares" program where current and former PulteGroup employees are pre-qualified for an educational scholarship program.



Dreiling leaves PulteGroup better than he found it to continue his tenures on the boards of Kellogg and Lowe's Home Improvement. PulteGroup announced that Mr. Dreiling's position would not be replaced, shrinking the size of the independent board to nine.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pulte-family-commends-outgoing-pultegroup-nysephm-director-richard-dreiling-301542529.html

SOURCE The Pulte Family