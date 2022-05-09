SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TMX, FLMN, SAVE, MTOR

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN)'s merger with Desert Peak Minerals. Upon completion of the merger, assuming no adjustments to the equity consideration for Desert Peak's net debt, Desert Peak's equityholders will own approximately 73% and existing Falcon shareholders will own approximately 27% of the combined company. If you are a Falcon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)'s sale to Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. for 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each Spirit share. If you are a Spirit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR)'s sale to Cummins Inc. for $36.50 per share in cash. If you are a Meritor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

