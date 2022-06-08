Halberd Corp. & Mississippi State University Discuss Animal Testing as Prelude to FDA Certification

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) and Mississippi State University (MSU) executed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to explore animal testing as the next step in obtaining FDA certification for Halberd's patented extracorporeal disease eradication processes. Consistent with its press release of May 18, 2022, Halberd commenced its pursuits with mdi Consultants, Inc, an FDA application consulting firm, and the FDA to determine specific animal testing requirements. Animal testing will be planned and executed with FDA certification requirements in mind in order to most efficiently utilize available funding, R&D resources, and planned time-to-market for Halberd's technology. Halberd has already successfully completed proof-of-concept testing of its patented extra-corporeal (outside the body) disease eradication process on bacteria, inflammatory cytokines and other neurodegenerative disease antigens.

FDA related certification is the next logical step following Halberd's historic laboratory accomplishments in successfully eradicating, in vitro, select antigens associated with one or more neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's Disese, Parkinson's Disease, Epilepsy, and other significant disease states.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "We are very pleased to have the accomplished professors at Mississippi State University assisting in this significant step in proving the efficacy of Halberd's technology. Animal testing would further validate Halberd's exciting technology and help in ultimately obtaining FDA approval for effective treatment of these devastatingly debilitating diseases which have plagued mankind for millennia."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "We are anxious to begin substantive technical discussions with experts in animal testing which can simulate our technology's impact on the treatment and potential eradication of these terrible diseases. What we learn in animal testing will be critical in enabling us to fine tune the process so that we can proceed with clinical trials."

