LYLT INVESTOR NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Loyalty Ventures Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – LYLT

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) resulting from allegations that Loyalty Ventures may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Loyalty Ventures securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https%3A%2F%2Frosenlegal.com%2Fsubmit-form%2F%3Fcase_id%3D6803 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On June 8, 2022, Loyalty Ventures Inc. issued a press release disclosing that its AIR MILES Reward Program segment and AIR MILES' Sponsor, Sobeys were unable to align on extension terms; consequently, Sobeys provided notice of its intent to exit the program on a region-by-region basis, beginning with Atlantic Canada, between August and the first quarter of 2023. Management is confident in AIR MILES’ ability to convert this development into a growth opportunity over the medium-term.

On this news, Loyalty Ventures’s stock price fell by as much as $5.68 per share, or over 51%, during intraday trading on June 8, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005842/en/