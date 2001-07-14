The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Apyx Medical Corporation (“Apyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APYX) securities between May 12, 2021 and March 11, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Apyx investors have until August 5, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 14, 2022, Apyx disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would be posting a Medical Device Safety Communication (“MDSC”) related to the Company’s Advanced Energy Products. The Company further disclosed that “[b]ased on our initial interactions with the FDA, we believe the Agency’s MDSC will pertain to the use of our Advanced Energy products outside of their FDA-cleared indication for general use in cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $4.02, or 40.6%, to close at $5.88 per share on March 14, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a significant number of Apyx’s Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications; (2) that such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx reporting serious adverse events; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

