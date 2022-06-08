Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) Elektros Secures Fleet from Tesla, Inc. to Launch its All-Electric Rental Car Division

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an Emerging Leader in the Electric Vehicle Industry, Today Announced That the Company Has Initiated a Purchase Order of Several Vehicles From Tesla, Inc. To Jump-Start the Company's All-Electric Rental Car Division

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Elektros Inc. announced today that the company has started the purchase order process for several electric vehicles from Tesla, Inc. to launch the company's heavily anticipated all-electric vehicle rental car division. This purchase order will include multiple Tesla models which are expected to deliver in October of this year.

With the current demand for vehicles at all-time highs, the company looks forward to providing consumers with accessible and affordable car rental alternatives that will also aid in reducing the carbon footprint in the future. The company also foresees high demand from consumers who want to experience Tesla vehicles for the first time without having to purchase the vehicle.

"Securing our first fleet of electric vehicles for our rental car division fleet sets milestones for our company," states Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "Elektros will be the world's first-ever fully electric vehicle rental company."

The first all-electric vehicle fleet will become available through Turo, a carsharing company, in Sunny Isles Beach, FL before expanding to other cities nationwide. The company looks forward to pioneering the future of electric mobility with sustainability in mind.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

