Lexaria Grants License to AnodGen Bioceuticals

DehydraTECH Pharmaceutical License Issued for the European, Australian and New Zealand markets

Lexaria to receive royalty revenue from DehydraTECH product sales

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce the awarding of a five-year, non-exclusive DehydraTECH license (the "License") from its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lexaria Pharmaceutical Corp. to AnodGen Bioceuticals ("AnodGen") of Ireland.

The awarded License is valid for the manufacturing and distribution of DehydraTECH processed cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") powders within Europe including the UK, Australia and New Zealand; including pharmaceutical and medical product applications for psychoactive cannabinoids and medical product applications for non-psychoactive cannabinoids. Anodgen will pay royalty fees to Lexaria for all API powders sold that utilize the DehydraTECH technology. Anodgen has the right to manufacture and sell these API powders to third party companies for their own products that are designated by a national regulator as a medical product, drug, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical or biopharmaceutical, as applicable, under its cannabinoid product license rights.

"This strategic alliance with Lexaria Bioscience Corp. underscores the focus of Anodgen to ‘Bring Science to Life', in addition to our research and API's," said Dr Slimane Aboulkacem, Chairman and Founding Member of Anodgen Bioceuticals.

Dr Jeffrey Pruski, Anodgen's Chief Medical Officer and Founding Member mentioned that "the partnership with Lexaria will help bring research-based API's and technology to companies and people with superior bioavailability and enhanced absorption. This alliance will bring about change we will yet see in pharmacokinetics and formulation."

Consumer products purchased without physician or medical professional consultation are not permitted under the terms of this License. AnodGen is expected to have their new facility in Ireland fully operational later in 2022 and Lexaria recognizes the long-term potential for growth in the utilization of DehydraTECH across these pharmaceutical market opportunities.

About AndoGen Bioceuticals.

Anodgen Bioceuticals is a newly established contract manufacturing organization business that will manufacture and distribute active pharmaceutical ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry by focusing on world class research on pharmacognosy (plant-based medicine). Anodgen Bioceuticals mission is to "bring science to life" by developing a global, purpose-led, science-based company that specializes in pharmacognosy, active nutrition, health, and sustainable living. Anodgen Bioceuticals has global expertise and innovation to add value to science around plant derived medicine. More importantly, Anodgen specializes in sourcing and custom compound APIs of cannabinoids and other customized blends. The Company has recently signed two research MOUs with renowned U.S. universities to collaborate on research.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 25 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

