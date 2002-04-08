Atlas Air Worldwide Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Reinforces its Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility

Report Announces Company’s Carbon Emissions Reduction Target

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. ( AAWW), a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, announced the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance ( E SG) Report today.

Featuring the theme “Caring for the World We Carry,” Atlas’ third ESG report outlines the Company’s sustainability and corporate responsibility achievements in 2021 under its four ESG pillars: Environmental Stewardship; Career, Culture & Equity for Our People; Social Impact & Community Engagement; and Responsible Business Growth.

“We believe building a strong and responsible business today is good for our people, communities and the planet tomorrow,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “Our 2021 ESG Report reflects the next step in Atlas’ ESG journey, including announcing our carbon emissions reduction target, as well as our strategies to achieve this target.”

Key highlights from the 2021 ESG Report include the following:

Environmental Stewardship

Announced its support for the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airlines for America’s (A4A) goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as well as Atlas’ goal to reduce absolute Scope 1 emissions by 20% by 2035.

Published its Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures in concert with its new carbon emissions reduction target.

Career, Culture & Equity for Our People

Supported employees’ quality of life through enhanced benefits and wellness programs, hybrid working policies, as well as a growing focus on diversity, equity and inclusion as a driver of innovation.

Promoted ongoing safety protocols focused on the health and well-being of the Company’s employees and the stability of its operations.

Social Impact & Philanthropy

Gave back through corporate and employee philanthropy supporting local communities, COVID-19 pandemic and disaster relief, and global humanitarian efforts.

Invested in developing and strengthening the pipeline of diverse, qualified STEM talent needed to ensure the aviation industry remains strong for years to come.

Responsible Business Growth

Improved governance policies through revisions to its Employee Handbook and Atlas Values as well as the establishment of new Leadership Principles.

Advocated on behalf of Atlas, the air cargo industry, and key stakeholders on priority topics such as attracting the aviation workforce of the next generation, strengthening transportation supply chains and supporting government policies to help the industry reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

To learn more about Atlas Air Worldwide’s ESG efforts, view the Company’s 2021 E S G Report .

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.