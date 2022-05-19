Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Director Declaration

SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Bram Schot, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Signify N.V.

May 19, 2022

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

