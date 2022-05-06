Mandiant Opens Managed Defense Beta Program to CrowdStrike and SentinelOne Customers

RSA Conference – Mandiant%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today introduced a new beta+program for its managed detection and response (MDR) service – Mandiant%26reg%3B+Managed+Defense. Open to select CrowdStrike Falcon and SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint customers, the beta program offers 24/7 access to Mandiant cyber security experts for alert monitoring, prioritization and investigation as well as the opportunity for participants to provide valuable feedback prior to the general availability launches later this year.

“Today’s global threat landscape requires the cyber security community to come together to protect and defend organizations against increasingly sophisticated and persistent threats,” said Dave Baumgartner, EVP, Managed Solutions at Mandiant. “Elite partners like SentinelOne and CrowdStrike enable us to evolve our Managed Defense service and deliver highly adaptable and intelligence-led solutions that allow organizations to maximize current technology investments and strengthen their cyber defenses.”

Mandiant Managed Defense is a MDR service driven by Mandiant frontline expertise and nation-state grade threat intelligence. Mandiant’s experienced+defenders+hunt across endpoints, network, email, cloud and operational technology infrastructure to quickly find and investigate impactful events. The service empowers organizations to reduce attacker dwell-time and use proven tactics to quickly respond to attacks that could impact business operations.

The beta program is designed to provide participants access to:

Around-the-clock alert monitoring from Mandiant Managed Defense global security operations centers (SOCs).

Alert triage and investigation by Mandiant experts who can quickly identify, investigate, scope and contain incidents.

Visibility into active or past breaches through continuous human-led threat hunting adapted in real time to changes in attacker behavior and mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework.

Early insight into adversary activity through Mandiant’s frontline knowledge of critical IOCs and headline breach activity.

Ability to resolve incidents rapidly without the added cost of full incident response.

Ongoing assessments and recommendations informed by relevant intelligence and a deep understanding of customers’ unique IT environments.

“Our alliance with Mandiant represents a milestone partnership for the cyber security industry by putting the needs of our customers first,” said Shawn Henry, CrowdStrike Chief Security Officer and President of CrowdStrike Services. “Our mission is to stop breaches and now we are providing customers another opportunity to have protection from the world’s most advanced CrowdStrike cloud native platform.”

“Our strategy of partnering with leading technology and service providers - like Mandiant - enables enterprises to maximize usage of the Singularity XDR platform,” said Nicholas Warner, President, Security at SentinelOne. “We don’t compete with our partners – we jointly build game-changing solutions and businesses together. The joint solution enables organizations to minimize risk with the technology of SentinelOne and services of Mandiant.”

As part of the evolution of its vendor independent stance, Mandiant added endpoint market leaders SentinelOne and CrowdStrike to its growing list of strategic technology partners in early 2022. Today’s announcement marks the next phase of its go-to-market and operational journey with both companies. Putting customer needs first furthers the shared mission of these organizations to make every organization secure from cyber threats. Additionally, the integration of leading technologies from strategic partners like CrowdStrike and SentinelOne provides greater opportunities for organizations to choose Mandiant Managed Defense when they are considering a MDR service.

To learn more about the Mandiant Managed Defense beta program for SentinelOne and CrowdStrike customers visit, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mandiant.com%2Fmanaged-defense-beta

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

