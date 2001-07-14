Illinois American Water Investing Over $6 million in Champaign County Service Area

Illinois American Water is investing over $6 million to replace over 20,000 feet, or 3.7 miles, of water main throughout the company’s Champaign County water service area. The work began in May and will occur across Champaign-Urbana, Fisher and Sadorus. A map of water main replacement projects can be found here: Champaign-Urbana, Fisher, and Sadorus.

Brian Wiemers, senior manager of operations explained the company works to replace water mains annually to keep up with aging infrastructure. He said, “We strategically identify water main that is aging so it can be proactively replaced before it breaks, preventing service interruptions and making service more reliable. The new upgraded water main also provides support to our local community firefighters by improvements to fire protection.”

Water main construction projects typically occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should use caution when traveling in or near construction zones. Wiemers said, “Our priority is to work as safely and quickly as possible. There’s nothing more important than the safety of our employees and contract employees. We thank our customers for their understanding as we upgrade their water service.”

Customers affected by a main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water’s customer notification system which contacts customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to use the company’s web self-service portal at www.illinoisamwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences. Customers who do not have internet access can contact the customer service center at 800-422-2782 to update their contact information.

