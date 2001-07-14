TEGNA's KUSA Wins Prestigious Peabody Award for "Prone" Investigative Series

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that KUSA, its NBC affiliate in Denver, was awarded a Peabody Award in the News category for its “Prone” investigative series on the dangers of the prone position chokehold restraint. Peabody Awards honor the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005856/en/

KUSA's “Prone” is a two-year nationwide investigation into the use of the prone chokehold position in arrests. The investigative series was awarded a Peabody Award in the News category. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Prone” is a two-year nationwide investigation into the use of the prone chokehold position in arrests. Sparked by the death of George Floyd who was handcuffed facedown and pinned under an officer’s knee, the investigation found at least 130 similar cases since 2010. The findings were documented in a database which were then used by TEGNA stations in other cities. After the documentary aired on KUSA in Denver and KARE in Minneapolis, both police departments mandated additional training about the dangers of this type of restraint.

The investigative team was led by KUSA’s Chris Vanderveen, journalist and director of special projects, Chris Hansen, senior photojournalist, and A.J. Lagoe, investigative journalist at KARE, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Minneapolis. TEGNA stations KFMB in San Diego, KPNX in Phoenix, KXTV in Sacramento, WFAA in Dallas, WFMY in Greensboro, WLTX in Columbia, WUSA in Washington, and WWL in New Orleans also contributed to the investigation.

“Congratulations to Chris Vanderveen, Chris Hansen, A.J. Lagoe, and all our stations involved in this investigative series that has led to prone restraint training for officers in Denver and Minneapolis,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “All of us at TEGNA are proud of the impactful reporting you do every day.”

“This is a special day for 9NEWS. Receiving recognition for this investigation is very meaningful, but to receive a Peabody Award is truly humbling,” said Mark Cornetta, president and general manager, KUSA. “The curiosity and tenaciousness of our team and the collaboration across our TEGNA sister stations is what led to this series, and we are proud to see that it has created much-needed change.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005856/en/