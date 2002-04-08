Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises s of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (“Stronghold”) ( SDIG) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Strongold shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's October 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering") (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

According to the lawsuit, the IPO Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) contracted suppliers, including MinerVa, were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold Digital Mining would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold Digital Mining could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) as a result, Stronghold Digital Mining would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

