Vise Technologies, Inc. Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

Vise Technologies, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 253 stocks valued at a total of $266.00Mil. The top holdings were IEFA(3.56%), SCHC(2.47%), and VCIT(2.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vise Technologies, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Vise Technologies, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 222,723 shares. The trade had a 6.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.48.

On 06/08/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.93 per share and a market cap of $17.93Bil. The stock has returned -9.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Vise Technologies, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 316,999 shares. The trade had a 6.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 06/08/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $65.12 per share and a market cap of $94.16Bil. The stock has returned -12.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

Vise Technologies, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SHV by 160,772 shares. The trade had a 4.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.2.

On 06/08/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.16 per share and a market cap of $18.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Vise Technologies, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 49,614 shares. The trade had a 2.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.63.

On 06/08/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $187.27 per share and a market cap of $55.11Bil. The stock has returned -16.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.95.

The guru established a new position worth 172,846 shares in ARCA:SCHC, giving the stock a 2.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.27 during the quarter.

On 06/08/2022, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $35.09 per share and a market cap of $3.62Bil. The stock has returned -14.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.31.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

