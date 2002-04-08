Shell plc Annual General Meeting - Clarification statement regarding Resolution 20

Shell plc (the Company) would like to provide further clarification to shareholders regarding Resolution 20 – the Company’s Energy Transition Progress for the year 2021.

Shell recognises and values the importance of shareholder engagement when considering its energy transition progress. In 2021, shareholders overwhelmingly supported the Shell Energy Transition Strategy, reflected through an advisory vote at the 2021 Annual General Meeting. The Company engaged extensively both before and after this shareholder vote. Insight on this engagement was provided on pages 141, 142 and 143* (see note below) of the Company’s 2021 Annual Report. The Board is grateful for the time and contribution of all those shareholders who provided feedback, and for the broad indications of support for Shell’s strategy.

Resolution 20 asks shareholders to approve Shell's Energy Transition Progress for the year 2021, as disclosed in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report AND the Shell Energy Transition Progress Report (ETPR), which are published on the Shell website (www.shell.com/agm). We are aware that some investors feel that we should have included more information on the engagement that the Company has undertaken regarding the energy transition within the ETPR and not just within the 2021 Annual Report. The information that the Company provided on its engagement was included within the 2021 Annual Report as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code. However, the Company notes the feedback and intends to reflect on this when drafting the next progress update.

Setting the Company strategy is the responsibility of the Board, and the advisory vote on Resolution 20 does not change that fundamental principle. As stated in 2021, when the Company published its Energy Transition Strategy, voting on the Resolutions that the Company puts for an advisory vote will not be binding on shareholders – shareholders are not being asked to take responsibility for approving or objecting to Shell’s strategy, since that legal responsibility lies with the Board and the Executive Committee.

The purpose of the vote is to provide shareholders a vehicle to express their views on whether the Company’s strategy, and progress against it, is reasonable in the current environment.

We are aware of the varying stakeholder views, and multiple motives when voting on such a matter, the Company therefore wishes to clarify that if the resolution does not pass, or receives notable votes against (more than 20%), the Company will engage with, and provide updates to, investors as prescribed under provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code.

The Company believes that transparency and engagement around its energy transition strategy have created a better basis for high-quality dialogues and trust that the Shell Energy Transition Progress Report will have a similarly positive impact. Any future shareholder engagement will also reflect on the actual voting outcome for Resolution 20.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

* Page 141 of the 2021 Annual Report notes how the Chair, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Finance Officer hosted meetings with some of the Company’s large shareholders, and the outcome of this engagement. Further, on page 142-143 we provided insight on the Company’s engagement at the Shell Strategy Day 2021 Presentation, the Shell Annual ESG Update 2021, specific events on Shell’s Energy Transition Strategy, Chair roadshows, ongoing engagement with the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) and the Safety, Environment and Sustainability Committee engagement with external organisations on Shell Climate Targets.

