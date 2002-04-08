Peapack-Gladstone Bank Promotes Lisa Ciampi, CPA to Senior Vice President, Managing Principal, Head of Operations

BEDMINSTER, NJ, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the promotion of Lisa Ciampi, CPA to Senior Vice President, Managing Principal, Head of Operations at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Lisa is responsible for the oversight and management of all banking operations, including, leading over 100 loan, deposit, treasury management, escrow and electronic banking operating projects to realize transformation, strengthen the control environment, improve workflow, and workload balancing throughout the operations organization.



With 30 years of financial services experience in auditing, accounting and operations, Lisa previously held positions as Commercial Lending and Treasury Operations Senior Vice President, Asset Based Lending Operations Director, Corporate Finance Project Manager Vice President, Vendor Finance Operations Vice President, and Commercial Finance Shared Services Vice President at CIT Group, New York, NY. At CIT, Lisa led the closing and servicing of corporate finance and asset-based loans, supported the operational servicing of the bank’s corporate debt, investments and derivatives and executed business transformation throughout the operations organization. She oversaw key business functions, improvement and projects, contributing to the growth and profitability of the company. Prior to that she held positions at Finova Capital Corporation, J.H. Cohn, LLP and KPMG Peat Marwick.

Ms. Ciampi holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Public Accounting from Pace University and received a Graduate Certificate in Project Management from Stevens Institute of Technology.

About the Company

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.3 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.7 billion as of March 31, 2022. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

