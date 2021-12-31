Swedish Match confirms discussions regarding a possible public takeover offer for Swedish Match

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Swedish Match AB has noted the recent speculation and confirms that discussions with Philip Morris International Inc. regarding a possible public takeover offer for Swedish Match are ongoing.

There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such potential offer.

Swedish Match develops, manufactures, and sells quality products with market-leading brands in the product segments Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights. Production is located in seven countries, with sales concentrated in the US and Scandinavia. The Group's global operations generated sales of 18,489 MSEK for the twelve month period ending December 31, 2021. The Swedish Match share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (SWMA).

Swedish Match's vision is A world without cigarettes. Some of its well-known brands include: General, ZYN, Longhorn, Game, America's Best Chew, Fiat Lux, and Cricket.

