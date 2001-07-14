Simone Ashley Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, presented an IMDb “Breakout” STARmeter Award to Bridgerton star Simone+Ashley. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Previous IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award recipients include Regé-Jean Page, Ben Barnes, Brie Larson, John David Washington, Bill Skarsgård, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicholas Braun, and Karen Fukuhara.

Simone Ashley recently surged to the #1 spot on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart for two consecutive weeks, fueled by her role as Kate Sharma on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, which released its second season on March 25, 2022. Bridgerton continues to trend as a top series on the IMDbPro rankings of TV and streaming series. Additionally, Ashley plays Olivia Hanan in three seasons of Sex+Education, which also consistently ranks as one of the most popular TV and streaming series on the IMDbPro rankings. Video of Ashley accepting her STARmeter Award is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdb.com%2Fvideo%2Fvi1659224601%2F.

“Thank you so much to IMDb for presenting me with a STARmeter Award for Breakout Star,” said Ashley. “Thank you to all the fans of Bridgerton Season Two for watching the show and falling in love with the character of Kate—it was such a joy portraying that character and I’m super-excited to see where she goes in Season Three. Thank you to IMDb and IMDbPro for creating such a wonderful platform where users can check out different TV shows and films and the makers behind them all.”

“With two seasons so far, Bridgerton has introduced global audiences to a host of captivating characters played by a phenomenally talented cast, including our newest IMDb STARmeter Award-honoree, Simone Ashley, and previous STARmeter Award-winner Regé-Jean Page,” said Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro. “IMDb is pleased to be a destination for fans to share their passion for breakout shows like Bridgerton, and our professional customers value the IMDbPro STARmeter and TV rankings as the authoritative representation of what’s trending in entertainment.”

In her award presentation video, Ashley credits some of the filmmakers and actors and musicians who have inspired her career, including Quentin Tarantino, Uma Thurman, Margot Robbie, and Zendaya. Ashley also shared the story behind her first IMDb credit, and her audition experience that landed her the role as a journalist in the TV series Wolfblood. IMDb users can add the series and films from Ashley’s IMDb filmography, as well as other titles, to their IMDb Watchlist at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdb.com%2Fwatchlist. To learn more about previous IMDb STARmeter recipients, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdb.com%2Fstarmeterawards.

