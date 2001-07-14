The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARGO) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 8, 2022, Argo issued a press release disclosing that its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 would be “negatively affected by adverse prior year reserve development and non-operating charges.” Specifically, Argo expects “net adverse prior year reserve development to be in the range of $130 million to $140 million.” The Company explained that the largest reserve increases were due to construction defect claims within Argo’s U.S. Operations and reserve increases in the run-off segment.

On this news, Argo’s stock fell $7.01, or 13.7%, to close at $44.10 per share on February 9, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

