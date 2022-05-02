Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), May 9, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the sixth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 3, 2022 (“Sixth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:







Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



02/05/2022 EXM 9,167 199.2871 1,826,865.25 04/05/2022 EXM 20,800 195.7968 4,072,572.75 05/05/2022 EXM 4,721 194.8128 919,711.15 06/05/2022 EXM 62,633 187.2048 11,725,195.30



Total







- 97,321 190.5482 18,544,344.45

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Sixth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 3, 2022 till May 6, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 80,515,495.25 for No. 420,639 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 9,990,538.84 (Euro 9,133,362.89*) for No. 52,571 common shares purchased on the .

As of May 6, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,901,415 common shares equal to 4.24% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until May 6, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,781,697 own common shares on EXM and , excluding transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 893,069,424.69.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

Attachment