Soleno Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2022 European Congress of Endocrinology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) ( SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced presentations at the upcoming 2022 European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE), which is being held May 21-24, 2022, in Milan, Italy.
Details of the presentations are as follows:
2022 European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE)
|Title:
|DCCR Update
|Format:
|Presentation at the International Prader-Willi syndrome Meeting 2022 organized by INfoRMEd – PWS (the International Netwrok for Research, Managament and Education on adults with PWS) and the European Society of Endocrinology
|Presenter:
|Dr. Evelien Gevers on behalf of the DESTINY PWS Investigators
|Date
|Saturday, May 21, 2022
|Time:
|12:10 – 12:30 PM CET
|Title:
|Long-Term Safety of Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets in Patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome
|Format:
|E-Poster -- Programme Code: EP360 / Submission Number 2044
|Presenter:
|Dr. Evelien Gevers on behalf of the DESTINY PWS Investigators
|Title:
|Comparison of hyperphagia and problem behaviors in participants with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) receiving Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) with matched participants in PATH for PWS (PfPWS)
|Format:
|Poster -- Programme Code: P77 / Submission Number 789
|Presenter:
|Dr. Evelien Gevers on behalf of the DESTINY PWS Investigators and the PATH for PWS Investigators
|Date:
|Sunday, May 22, 2022
The copy of the posters will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life after presentation at the meeting.
About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.
Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578