Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Boxed, Inc. to Participate in June Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an e-commerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, today announced that the Company is participating in the following investor conferences in June:

June 15, 2022: Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Virtual Conference: Boxed is hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET.

June 20-22, 2022: Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket: Boxed is hosting a fireside chat that will become available via webcast on June 20, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

June 29, 2022: Wells Fargo 4th Annual “Bricks to Clicks” Digital Conference: Boxed is hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 8:40 a.m. ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “Events & Presentations” section of Boxed’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.boxed.com/overview/.

About Boxed
Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by the Company’s own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information visit www.boxed.com.

Investor Contacts
Chris Mandeville
ICR
[email protected]

Media Contacts
David Taft
Boxed
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODU2ODcyMyM0OTcxNzYyIzIyMDYwNDg=
Boxed-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus