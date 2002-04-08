Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data on Multiple NASH Programs at the EASL International Liver Congress 2022

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) ( TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates to address serious diseases such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity and cancer, today announced that five abstracts detailing clinical data for multiple non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) programs within the Company's portfolio were accepted for presentation at The International Liver Congress™ 2022 taking place June 22-26 in London, United Kingdom. The abstracts were published in the July supplement of the Journal of Hepatology.



Details of the Terns presentations at The International Liver Congress 2022 are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Title: Multiple doses of thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonist TERN-501 were well-tolerated and resulted in significant dose-dependent changes in serum lipids and sex hormone binding globulin in a first-in-human clinical study

Publication Number: OS123

Presenter: Cara Nelson

Date and Time: Saturday, June 25 6:15 p.m. BT

Poster Presentations

Title: Favorable lipid and pruritus profile of liver-distributed farnesoid X receptor agonist TERN-101 at clinically efficacious doses in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis phase 2a LIFT study

Publication Number: SAT107

Presenter: Kris Kowdley





Title: Liver-distributed farnesoid X receptor agonist TERN-101 demonstrates potent target engagement with a favorable exposure-response profile in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis patients

Publication Number: SAT108

Presenter: Cara Nelson





Title: TERN-101, a farnesoid X receptor agonist, demonstrated similar safety and efficacy in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis patients with coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) exposure compared to those with no COVID-19 exposure in phase 2a LIFT study

Publication Number: SAT106

Presenter: Kris Kowdley





Title: Favorable safety profile of TERN-201, a highly selective inhibitor of vascular adhesion protein-1, in the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis phase 1b AVIATION study

Publication Number: SAT142

Presenter: Mazen Noureddin





About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates to address serious diseases such as NASH, obesity and cancer. Terns’ pipeline includes four clinical stage development programs including a THR-β agonist, an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, an FXR agonist, a VAP-1 inhibitor, and a preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist program. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

