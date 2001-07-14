Halliburton's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the second quarter 2022 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

Please click+here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. You can also visit the Halliburton website to listen to the call via live webcast. A recorded version will be available under the same link immediately following the conclusion of the conference call.

